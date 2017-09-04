Nebraska Task Force Returning From Harvey Duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska task force is expected to return Tuesday after helping Texans survive the ravages of Hurricane Harvey.

Dave Kluthe is training coordinator of the Urban Search and Rescue Nebraska Task Force 1, and he says Nebraska crew members helped in at least 1,500 rescues since being deployed Aug. 26.

The task force operations were funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The 80-member force is composed mostly of firefighters from Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion.

Team members began working on their return Sunday night. Kluthe says all their vehicles are undergoing inspection and crew members are having medical checkups. He says they likely won’t make it back to Lincoln until Tuesday night at the earliest.