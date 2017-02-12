Nebraska Supreme Court: Man’s 2011 Murder Conviction Stands

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has found that a man convicted for a 1978 stabbing death was not entitled to an evidentiary hearing on his post-conviction appeal.

Jerry Watson was convicted in 2011 of first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of 61-year-old Carroll Bonnet and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Bonnet’s body was found in his Omaha apartment in October 1978, and his car was later found in Illinois. DNA evidence and fingerprints led to Watson, who was in prison in Joliet, Illinois, on burglary and drug charges.

On Friday, the state’s high court affirmed that there was no merit to Watson’s post-conviction relief claim that his lawyer was ineffective for not seeking to suppress DNA evidence and not investigating another suspect, among other things.