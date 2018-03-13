Nebraska Students To Participate In Walkout Against Guns

Some Nebraska students plan to participate in a national school walkout to protest gun violence despite the risk of being disciplined.

Wednesday’s #Enough National School Walkout marks the one-month anniversary of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting. Students will walk out of class for 17 minutes, one for each of the Parkland victims. The walkout has been organized by a youth branch of the Women’s March.

Some districts are encouraging students to find a way to express their views that doesn’t interrupt the school day. Other districts say students who walk out will receive an unexcused absence.

While three of Nebraska’s largest school districts are on spring break this week, students from those districts are looking at getting involved in other events in the coming weeks.