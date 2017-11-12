Nebraska State Volleyball Championship Final Scores

By: The Associated Press
Class A Championship
Omaha Marian def. Millard North, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18
|Class B State Tournament
|State Championship
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 19-25
|Class C-1 State Tournament
|State Championship
Wahoo def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 28-26, 25-23, 25-15
|Third Place
Lincoln Lutheran def. North Bend Central, 25-14, 25-21, 18-25
|Class C-2 State Tournament
|State Championship
Superior def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 15-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-14, 15-10
|Third Place
Stanton def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 25-20, 25-12
|Class D-1 State Tournament
|State Championship
Johnson-Brock def. Meridian, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
|Third Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
|Class D-2 State Tournament
|State Championship
Exeter/Milligan def. Ewing, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
|Third Place
Humphrey St. Francis def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 15-25, 15-11
