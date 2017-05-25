Nebraska State Regulator Resigns Following Criticism

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska telecommunications regulator has resigned following criticism that he worked part-time for a telecommunications consulting firm.

Jeff Pursley will step down as the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s executive director. Pursley has drawn scrutiny for his position with Parrish, Blessing and Associates, but the Nebraska attorney general’s office has said he didn’t violate state law. The commission announced Pursley’s resignation in a statement Thursday.

Pursley has said the commission’s five elected members knew about his part-time work when they hired him two years ago. He says he kept the job because it offered health insurance vital to his family.

The commission regulates oil pipelines, telecommunications, natural gas utilities, grain dealers, taxies, manufactured homes and recreational vehicles.

Commission chairman Tim Schram says Pursley is a nationally recognized expert in his field.