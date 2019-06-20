Nebraska State Patrol says trooper killed in Panhandle crash

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper has been killed in crash in western Nebraska.

The patrol says the crash happened Thursday morning while the trooper was on duty in Morrill County.

The trooper’s name and details of the crash had not been released by early Thursday afternoon.

The patrol said via Twitter that the agency was “heartbroken” over the trooper’s death and that it would release more details later. It asked the public to “keep the trooper’s family, all of NSP, and others involved in your prayers.”