Nebraska State Fair Set To Open With New Events, Concerts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is set to open with a host of new events and attractions.

The 148th annual fair begins at 10 a.m. Friday and will continue through Sept. 4 in Grand Island.

Attendance has grown consistently every year since the fair moved from Lincoln to Grand Island in 2010, except for 2014, when severe weather reduced turnout on Labor Day weekend. Last year’s fair attracted more than 361,000 people, up from about 352,000 the prior year.

This year’s fair will include performances by country music singers Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Ronnie Milsap, for KING & COUNTRY, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cole Swindell are also scheduled to play. Fair-goers will encounter a variety of displays and games.