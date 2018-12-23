Nebraska state agencies told to brace for federal shutdown

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration is warning state agencies to brace for the impact of the partial federal government shutdown.

The Department of Administrative Services sent a memo to state agencies before the shutdown went into effect, urging them to stay in communication with federal agencies that have awarded them grants.

The memo says each state agency is responsible for managing its own grants. It urges them not to incur any new obligations that would require federal money they haven’t yet received. It also warns them not to assume that state money will be available to compensate them for lost federal dollars.

The memo says Nebraska state government labor contracts allow for employee furloughs in situations when federal money isn’t available.