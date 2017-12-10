Nebraska Sheriff No Longer Required To Live In Courthouse 

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — The sheriff of Adams County will no longer be required to live in an apartment inside the county courthouse.

Adams County supervisors approved a measure earlier this week getting rid of the county’s longtime requirement.

The move came after Sheriff Gregg Magee announced last week he would not run for a 10th term as sheriff.

Board Vice Chairman Dale Curtis Adams County is last in Nebraska that still requires its sheriff to live at the county jail. He says that requirement could make it hard to recruit a new sheriff.

Beginning with the term in January 2019, the county will no longer provide living quarters for the sheriff. The new resolution says the county board should set the sheriff’s salary accordingly.