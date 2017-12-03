Nebraska Senators Tour State For Look At Literacy, Dyslexia 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two lawmakers are touring Nebraska schools to learn about reading curriculums and see how schools handle dyslexia.

Sens. Lou Ann Linehan and Patty Pansing Brooks visited Omaha Public Schools on Tuesday.

Pansing Brooks says the visits are meant to help legislators understand how schools approach literacy and how they work with students who have difficulties learning.

Both senators have experience with dyslexia: Linehan and her son have the learning disability, and Pansing Brooks’ brother is dyslexic.

Pansing Brooks’ says it’s important to spot learning disorders early in a child’s development.

The senators are also looking for feedback from teachers about how effectively their college education prepared them to identify learning problems.

The tour is part of a legislative interim study that may lead to legislation.