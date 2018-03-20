Nebraska Sen. Chambers Files Complaint Against Ex-Justice

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers has made good on his promise to seek disbarment of a former state Supreme Court justice.

Chambers filed a grievance Tuesday with the court’s Counsel for Discipline, which handles allegations against lawyers. His complaint alleges that former Justice Max Kelch violated the code of judicial conduct.

Kelch resigned Feb. 15 following an unspecified judicial ethics complaint. Such complaints remain confidential unless a commission uncovers probable cause for discipline. Kelch stepped down before that could happen, saying he was doing what was best for his family. He had been on the court for less than two years.

Chambers says the public should be made aware of Kelch’s conduct.