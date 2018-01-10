Nebraska Schools, Businesses Prepare For Winter Storm 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools, businesses and services are getting a jump on a winter storm set to hit Nebraska and Iowa overnight by announcing late starts and some closures on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of Nebraska and a winter storm warning for a swath of Iowa from just east of Omaha, Nebraska, northeast through Dennison, Fort Dodge and Mason City.

The forecast Wednesday night calls for rain, freezing rain and rapidly falling temperatures throughout the night into Thursday morning, when heavy snow and strong winds are expected to make travel dangerous.

Schools in Nebraska have announced late starts for Thursdays, and many Iowa schools and businesses in the storm’s path have announced plans to close Thursday. Some sporting, church and other events have also been canceled or postponed.