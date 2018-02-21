Nebraska School District Cancels Classes After 2nd Threat

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Classes in an eastern Nebraska district have been canceled after two threats of school attacks.

The first threat was reported in a joint statement Tuesday from Plattsmouth Community Schools and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The statement says investigators determined that a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were planning an attack on Plattsmouth High School. The statement says “the weapon that they had intended to use has been accounted for and has been secured.” The two students remain in the custody of their parents and have been banned from school grounds.

Their names haven’t been released.

The district posted later Tuesday on its website that classes had been canceled Wednesday so authorities could investigate a second threat against the school.