Nebraska scarf maker warns consumers about fakes online

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of a Nebraska company that designs scarves with a hidden pocket says consumers shopping online have to beware of counterfeit products.

Angela Lee Diaz, the founder of Sholdit, says other companies have been copying her patented scarf designs and selling them online. Sometimes the counterfeiters even steal pictures and other material directly from the Omaha-based company’s website and use it on their own.

Lee Diaz says consumers should examine the details of product listings online for clues that they are authentic like trademarks and patents.

Sticking to trusted websites can help, but consumers still have to be wary of offers that seem too good to be true.