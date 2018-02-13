Nebraska Report Calls For Review Of State Regulations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A report from a free market advocacy group is calling on Nebraska lawmakers to review regulations that it says are hindering the state economy.

The Platte Institute released a report Tuesday that discusses the impact of the state’s regulatory policies. Platte Institute Policy Director Nicole Fox says excessive regulations amount to a “hidden tax” from lost economic opportunities.

The group announced the report at a gathering with Libertarian state Sens. Laura Ebke of Crete, Democratic state Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and Republican Sen. John Murante of Gretna, who have each introduced measures aimed at reducing regulations.

The report identified health care services, nursing and residential care facilities, chemical manufacturing, hospitals, and food manufacturing as some of the most regulated industries.