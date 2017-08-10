Nebraska Reflects On 1954 Eclipse As Another Approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska residents are sharing decades-old stories about the last time a total solar eclipse was visible from the state, as another one approaches.

Dennis Riesselman was 12 and living in Butte, Nebraska, when the eclipse took place on June 30, 1954. He says his mother woke him at dawn that day and drove them to a hilltop to see the moon cover the sun.

That day, the newspaper predicted Omaha would see a “black sunrise” with 96 percent of the sun obscured. But clouds gave Omaha residents an underwhelming view.

Areas in the far north region of Nebraska, like Butte, saw the total eclipse.

Riesselman is now 75. He says he’ll head south from his Omaha home to watch the Aug. 21 eclipse.