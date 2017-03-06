Nebraska Prisons Still Struggling With Hiring, Retention

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s corrections director says his department is still struggling to hire and retain prison employees but contends the situation has improved.

Director Scott Frakes made his comments during a budget hearing with lawmakers on Monday. His testimony followed a prisoner uprising Thursday that left two inmates dead at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, which has more than 50 job vacancies.

Corrections officials have said the prison was adequately staffed at the time. But union officials say prison workers are frequently asked to work overtime because of employee turnover and unfilled jobs, which drains their morale.

Frakes says annual turnover rates for the entire corrections system has fallen from 32 percent to 26 percent over the last four months, but he wants to see an even lower rate.