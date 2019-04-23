Nebraska prisons announce incentives to attract workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s short-staffed prison system is now offering cash incentives to attract new workers and keep its current employees from leaving.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the effort on Monday, less than a week after state officials announced a new contract with the union representing prison workers. The new contract offers raises based on longevity, which prison employees have sought for years.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes says the new programs are designed to draw new talent and show appreciation for corrections workers who accept supervisory duties.

The new programs are separate from the contract. They include a $3,000 signing bonus for high-demand positions at certain prisons, referral bonuses and rewards of $125 to $150 for supervisors who successfully retain employees. Prison administrators have also expanded a merit incentive program.