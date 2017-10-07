Nebraska Prison Worker Arrested In Drug Investigation 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a prison employee has been arrested on suspicion of bringing drugs into the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the State Patrol arrested 33-year-old Jami Cutshall on Friday. She was being held in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of unauthorized communications with a committed offender, unlawful acts by a corrections employee and sex abuse of an inmate or parolee.

The release says Cutshall had been a caseworker at the prison since 2015. She has been suspended without pay.

Cutshall’s arrest followed the discovery last week that inmates were using K2, a synthetic marijuana. One inmate required outside medical attention related to the drug use.

Visitation and prisoner movements have since been curtailed as officials investigate.