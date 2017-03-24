Nebraska Preliminary Jobless Rate 3.2 Percent In February

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new report says Nebraska’s preliminary February unemployment rate of 3.2 percent was a tenth of a point under January’s rate of 3.3 percent.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the rate matched the February 2016 rate. The state’s newest figure also remained well below the preliminary national figure of 4.7 percent for February.

The report says Nebraska nonfarm employment remained above 1 million last month. The private industry segments with the most growth over the month were education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.