Nebraska Powers Past UNC Bears 14-2

The Nebraska baseball team (10-7) raced out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and never looked back in a 14-2 win over Northern Colorado at Hawks Field on Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskers and Bears (11-6) split their two-game set after UNC won on Tuesday by a 6-3 margin. Nebraska’s win snapped Northern Colorado’s six-game winning streak.

Senior Scott Schreiber’s bat continued where it left off on Tuesday, as he slugged two home runs on Wednesday. Schreiber, who went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and four runs scored on Wednesday, had a two-home run game for the fourth time in his career. He has 30 career home runs and 203 career hits after notching his 200th career hit on Tuesday. During the two-game series against Northern Colorado, Schreiber went 6-for-8.

Nebraska scored three runs in the opening frame. Jesse Wilkening roped an RBI double before Luke Roskam drove in two runs with a single to center field. In the second inning, NU added four runs on Schreiber’s grand slam to center field.

UNC scored one run in the fourth inning, but the Huskers responded with two runs in the sixth with Schreiber’s two-run shot to left field. UNC added a run in the seventh before Nebraska’s five-run eighth. Pinch hitter Mike Addante smashed a double in the leadoff spot for his first career hit before Zac Repinski reached on an infield single. Altavilla reached on a fielder’s choice, which put runners on the corners. Schreiber was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. After a flyout, Roskam walked to score one run. Jaxon Hallmark drove in two runs with a single. Jeff Athey reached on an error, which scored two more runs.

Junior right-hander Mike Waldron, making his first start of the season, earned the win in 3.1 innings, giving up one run, while recording five strikeouts. Andrew Abrahamowicz tossed 2.2 innings of relief, while Zack Engelken, Byron Hood and Jake Hohensee each threw 1.0 inning. All five Husker pitchers recorded at least one strikeout.

The Huskers continue their homestand this weekend with three games against Northwestern State, beginning on Friday at Hawks Field