Nebraska Power District Board Meetings going on Internet

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Public Power District intends to let people watch the monthly board meetings live through their computers, smartphones or other electronic devices.

The board says the first meeting to go live on the internet is scheduled for Feb. 9. There will be an extensive presentation on the district’s transmission line project from the Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland to a new substation east of Thedford.

The board meetings are scheduled for the second Thursday of each month. The meeting schedule, agenda and starting time can found at www.nppd.com/Board on the Monday before each monthly meeting. A link to view the meeting will appear shortly before the start of the meeting.

The district serves an estimated 600,000 Nebraskans with retail or wholesale electric power.