Nebraska Patrol Warns Motorists To Watch For Ag Equipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With the arrival of spring, the Nebraska State Patrol is warning motorists to keep an eye out for tractors and other agriculture equipment while traveling on the state’s roads.

Planting season will soon be in full swing in many parts of the state. The patrol says drivers should be aware that it’s legal for farm machinery to travel on public roads to move from field to field. The patrol notes the large size of the equipment may limit the operator’s visibility.

The patrol says the combination of a fast-moving vehicle and slow-moving farm equipment makes it critical that drivers avoid distractions.

Farmers are also encouraged to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws, display warning signs on machinery and use flashing yellow caution lights when traveling.