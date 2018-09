GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle after he walked into a traffic lane on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified him Monday as 46-year-old Inocente Perez-Sanchez, who lived in Schuyler.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle that hit Perez-Sanchez called 911 around 2:30 a.m.

Sunday to report what happened just east of the Greenwood interchange.