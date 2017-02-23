Nebraska Panel Considers Bill To Protect Gay, Trans Workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are again considering a bill that aims to protect gay and transgender employees from workplace discrimination.

Supporters of the measure packed a legislative committee hearing Wednesday. Bill sponsor Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln says the bill is a “common-sense” protection that lawmakers should have passed years ago.

Morfeld says employees shouldn’t be judged by the quality of their work, rather than their sexual orientation.

Several gay, lesbian and transgender residents told senators they were afraid to be themselves at work because they feared they could be fired just for having pictures of their same-sex significant others on their desks.

Social conservative groups have argued the bill would create special rights for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transsexual people, who aren’t considered a protected class under current state law.