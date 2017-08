LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Ornithologists Union (NOU), a statewide group of birders and bird-watchers, will hold its annual fall meeting Sept. 15-17 in Ogallala. This event is open to members and nonmembers.

The event will include field trips in which birders will try to record as many bird species as possible and presentations about Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area and bird research.

Register at noubirds.org/Meetings/Next. aspx and learn more information on the meeting. The deadline is Sept. 1. To discover more about NOU, visit noubirds.org/NOU.