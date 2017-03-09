Nebraska On Farm Research Network Meeting (Rescheduled)

The Nebraska On Farm Research Network continues to expand every year with many studies across the state. This year results meetings were planned in 5 locations across Nebraska, including Alliance. The Alliance meeting that was postponed in late February due to the snowstorm, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 22. The results update will include various (2016) studies from across the state that are applicable to us and will also include the 5 on farm research studies that were conducted in the Panhandle. One of the Panhandle studies concerned dry edible pea populations and the other 4 studies involved dry edible beans and direct harvest including a variety trial, a row spacing population study and combine speed studies.

The Alliance meeting will be at the Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave. from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The meeting is free and lunch is included. You will also receive a free copy of the 2017 On Farm Research Results book. To be included in the lunch please pre-register for the meeting by calling the Box Butte County Extension office at (308) 762-5616 by March 17. We hope to see you there!