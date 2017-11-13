Nebraska Officials To Rule On Keystone XL Oil Pipeline Route 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska regulators plan to announce their decision next week on the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline route across the state.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission will announce its ruling on Monday after spending months evaluating arguments for and against the long-delayed project.

TransCanada’s proposed 1,179-mile crude oil pipeline has faced persistent opposition from environmental groups and some landowners. But the project has received needed approvals in the other states between Alberta, Canada, and Nebraska.

TransCanada officials have said their preferred route is the most direct way to transport oil and crosses few major bodies of water.

President Donald Trump issued a federal permit for the project in March even though it had been rejected by the Obama administration. Trump said it would create jobs and lead to greater energy independence.