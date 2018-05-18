Nebraska Officials Seek Land For New Jail Amid Overcrowding

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — County officials say an eastern Nebraska jail needs to be replaced immediately due to rapid overcrowding.

Sarpy County officials are already working on a plan to build a new jail. The county jail has regularly exceeded its capacity since the 1990s. Corrections officials have had to transport inmates to facilities further away as nearby jails also fill up.

Stu De La Castro is director of the county’s administrative services. He says the county plans to acquire land for a new facility by the end of the year. A new jail could be operating within three years.

The county has approved a contract with real estate consultant Midwest Right of Way Services to help acquire a site, though one hasn’t been selected yet.