Nebraska officials ID woman killed in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eastern Nebraska officials have identified a woman killed in a head-on crash in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Tammi Croy died in the Friday afternoon crash near 245th and Q streets southwest of Omaha. Investigators say Croy was driving a car westbound on Q Street when she crossed the center line and hit a westbound dump truck head-on. Croy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, which overturned, was not injured.

A hazardous materials team was called to clean up diesel fuel spilled by the truck.