Nebraska Officials Hope To Better Locate 911 Callers 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Public safety officials say Nebraska is trying to transform the 50-year-old 911 system to better locate calls made on cellphones.

Four of every five 911 calls in the state are made on cellphones. But officials say the current system can’t receive GPS data to help locate those who call from a cellphone.

Lincoln Public Safety Director Tom Casady says the 911 center gets a general location from a cellphone tower when a call is taken. He says authorities can triangulate a cellphone caller’s location within about 300 meters as the call progresses. In contrast, calls from landlines automatically deliver an address to the 911 center.

State 911 director Dave Sankey says officials are considering adopting a new system called Next Generation 911.