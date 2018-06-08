Nebraska Officer Wounded In Exchange Of Gunfire

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire while serving an arrest warrant in eastern Nebraska.

Columbus Police Department Capt. Todd Thalken says two officers were sent Thursday evening to arrest a man, but he met them with a rifle. Thalken says the man shot one officer, and both of them returned fire, striking him.

Thalken says the man and the officer were taken to Columbus Community Hospital, where the wounded man underwent surgery. The officer was flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said the officer was in stable condition when flown to Omaha.

Representatives for both hospitals didn’t immediately return messages Friday from The Associated Press.

The other officer was not injured. The names of the officers and the wounded man haven’t been released.