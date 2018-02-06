Nebraska Nursing Home, Assisted Living Facility To Close

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — Growing financial pressure has caused officials to shut down a nursing home and assisted living facility in south-central Nebraska.

Kearney County Health Services will close its Hinterlong Living assisted living and Countryside Living nursing home facilities at the end of April. The move will displace 32 people.

Officials say the facilities have been struggling financially because their services aren’t covered by Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement policies. Declining resident occupancy and increasing contract labor costs also contributed to the facilities’ operating losses last year.

The KCHS Board of Trustees voted to close the facilities last month.

Bethany Home is another Minden nursing home facility that is helping find housing options for displaced residents.

KCHS also operates a hospital and medical clinic, which will remain open.