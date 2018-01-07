Nebraska National Guard Documents Hurricane Recovery 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska National Guard sent historians to the Southeast and the Caribbean to document the stories of citizen soldiers from the affected areas who helped with recovery efforts.

Four historians accompanied the nearly 300 helicopter pilots, doctors, medics and security personnel from Nebraska who responded after Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma. The public affairs soldiers write, edit and produce print stories and video pieces.

Staff Sgt. Sherri Maberry and Major Maj. Andrew Nelson went to Florida in September for two weeks following Hurricane Irma.

Staff Sgt. Koan Nissen and Capt. Cody Cade went to Puerto Rico in November to document the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The pair conducted 70 interviews, took thousands of photos and collected gigabytes of data for the Puerto Rico National Guard’s archives.