Nebraska Medical Pot Advocates Oppose Chief Medical Officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Medical marijuana advocates are urging Nebraska state senators not to confirm a chief medical officer who opposes the use of marijuana or any of its byproducts.

Dr. Thomas Williams could be confirmed as the state’s chief medical officer following a committee recommendation last week. Advocates who want to see Nebraska legalize medical marijuana say he is unwilling to consider treatments that could help people who suffer from cancer or seizures.

Williams in a letter urged a legislative committee not to advance a bill that would allow children with seizures to use a drug containing a non-psychoactive compound found in marijuana, provided the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves that drug this summer. He wrote marijuana has no medical use and has a “high potential for abuse.”