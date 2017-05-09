Nebraska Medicaid Director Leaving Post To Take Federal Job

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Medicaid and Long-Term Care director is leaving his post to take a job in the federal government.

Calder Lynch has served as the division’s leader since March 2015. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the shift Tuesday in a statement that praised Lynch for his “terrific contribution” to the state.

Rocky Thompson, the division’s deputy director for policy and communications, will serve as acting director until a new replacement is chosen. Ricketts says his administration has already started a search.

The division is a part of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.