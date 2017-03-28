Nebraska Man Pleads Not Guilty In Another Child Abuse Case

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A North Platte man accused of child abuse in 2009 has pleaded not guilty to child abuse in a new case.

Online court records say James Coleman Jr. entered the plea Monday. He faces four counts of felony intentional child abuse.

The new case began June 4, when hospital doctors told police about several fractured ribs and a skull fracture they found on Coleman’s 2-month-old baby. Police later learned that another of Coleman’s children had been taken to the emergency room or a family doctor numerous times as an infant, which had then concerned the physicians.

Court records say Coleman was charged with intentional child abuse causing injury in 2009. He pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor assault and was given 12 months’ probation.