Nebraska man gets up to 20 years in prison in sex abuse case

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Beatrice man has been sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for taking video and photos of a minor he’s accused of sexually abusing.

56-year-old Russell Mann was sentenced Wednesday in Gage County District Court. Mann had earlier pleaded to attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, attempt of a felony and intrusion on a person without consent. In exchange for his plea, charges of first-degree sexual assault charges were dropped.

Prosecutors say Mann had abused the girl starting when she was a teen, and had violated protection orders and probation terms ordering him to stay away from her.

Attorneys on both sides had sought an eight-year prison term, but Judge Vicky Johnson said that wasn’t enough, noting the victim reported she was assaulted hundreds of times.