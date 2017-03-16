Nebraska Man Faces Prison For Sexually Assaulting Teen

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Sutton man faces at least a year in prison when he’s sentenced in May for sexually assaulting a girl in Buffalo County.

Thursday that 25-year-old Andrew Wortman has pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to first-degree sexual assault of a teenage girl younger than 16.

Prosecutors say the offense happened between July 1 and Sept. 1. Court documents outlining the details in the case have been sealed.

In exchange for Wortman’s plea, a charge of enticement by electronic device was dropped. Wortman must register with the Nebraska State Patrol as a convicted sex offender once he’s released.

