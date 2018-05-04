Nebraska Man Faces Charges For Starving Livestock Again

UNADILLA, Neb. (AP) — A man who’s spent time in prison for neglecting his livestock has been charged in a new case after pig and goat carcasses were found on his southeast Nebraska property.

67-year-old John Maahs is facing 10 felony animal cruelty and neglect charges after dead animals were found on his Otoe County farm.

He was convicted of the same charges in 2011 after deputies found about 1,000 dead hogs on the property.

Chief Deputy Mike Holland called finding more than 40 dead pigs and 15 dead goats a “disgusting scene.” He says police found live hogs feeding on dead hogs.

Maahs didn’t return a request for comment. He’s scheduled to appear in court May 21. He is facing 20 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.