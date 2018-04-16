Nebraska Man Convicted Of Helping Florida Woman Kill Herself

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A 42-year-old Nebraska man has been convicted of helping his online girlfriend kill herself last summer.

Matthew Stubbendieck faces up to two years in prison when he’s sentenced on June 4.

Prosecutors say Stubbendieck did nothing to stop 38-year-old Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan of Orange City, Florida, from slashing her wrists in a wooded area near Weeping Water, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Omaha.

Authorities say Stubbendieck reported Wilemon-Sullivan had killed herself and led them to her body Aug. 5.

Investigators say the couple arranged for Wilemon-Sullivan to fly to Nebraska from her home near Orlando to kill herself on Aug. 1.

Stubbendieck had said he believed Wilemon-Sullivan had stage-four cancer, but an autopsy found no cancerous masses or tumors. The autopsy did, however, find enough morphine in Wilemon-Sullivan’s system to cause death.