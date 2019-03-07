Nebraska man convicted in road-rage shooting of veteran

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been convicted in an Omaha road-rage killing of a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq.



The Omaha World-Herald reports that Douglas County jurors convicted 26-year-old Michael Benson of second-degree murder on Wednesday in the 2017 shooting death of 32-year-old James Womack.

The shooting occurred at a busy Omaha intersection after Womack got out of his semitrailer and confronted Benson. Witnesses testified that they heard gunshots and saw Womack fall to the ground. Womack later died at a local hospital.

Womack served three tours in Iraq with the Army before he moved to Omaha with his wife to raise their three children.

Benson also was found guilty on weapons and witness-tampering charges. He faces up to 28 years in prison when sentenced in May.