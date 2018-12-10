Nebraska Lawmakers Seek Warning System For City Budget Woes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Local governments saddled with costly pension obligations, state mandates and aging roads could face tough financial times over the next few decades, and some Nebraska lawmakers want to make sure they’re ready for it.

Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, is looking to create a state-run “early warning system” to let state officials know when city and county budgets are at risk. Lawmakers will convene a hearing at the Capitol on Thursday to consider the issue, and Stinner says he may introduce a bill in the legislative session that begins next month.

Stinner says detecting a city’s financial problems earlier would give local officials more time to respond and prevent it from becoming a crisis.