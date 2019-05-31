Nebraska lawmakers override veto of transit authority bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Omaha-area cities will be able to form a new regional transit authority with the power to levy property taxes under a bill passed over Gov. Pete Ricketts’ objections.

Lawmakers voted 33-16 on Friday to override the Republican governor’s veto.

The bill by Sen. Justin Wayne, of Omaha, is designed to help expand the area’s current transit system to better serve residents who don’t have cars. Ricketts criticized the bill because it would allow the transit authority to raise property taxes without a vote of the people.

Wayne says the bill would provide Omaha with a tool it can use to grow and stimulate its economy by helping more people commute to work.