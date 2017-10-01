Nebraska Lakes To Be Stocked With Rainbow Trout This Fall 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rainbow trout are being stocked in ponds and lakes across Nebraska this fall.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the stocking is intended to enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter. The agency says trot fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing, because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.

The stockings began Sept. 19 with 1,000 trout put in Elm Creek east of Red Cloud. The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches long.

The stockings are planned at dozens of lakes and ponds through Nov. 1.