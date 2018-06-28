Nebraska Judge Rejects Implicit Bias Video For Man’s Trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge has declined a request to play jurors a video on implicit bias at an upcoming Lincoln trial for a black man accused of sexually assaulting a white woman.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte rejected a motion to show an 11-minute video for jurors to consider hidden biases they might bring into the courtroom.

Public Defender John Jorgensen had asked the court in May to consider playing the video. He says the jury-selection process can identify explicit bias but that implicit bias is more subtle.

Social scientists define implicit bias as unconscious personal attitudes people hold about race, gender, nationality and other characteristics.

Otte says jury instructions already warn jurors not to indulge speculation or allow sympathy or prejudice to influence them.