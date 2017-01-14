Nebraska, Iowa prepare ahead of predicted ice storm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Store shelves are running low on ice melt and pantry staples in parts of Nebraska and Iowa as residents prepared for a predicted ice storm later.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for parts of the southeastern corner of Nebraska into southern Iowa for late Saturday and extending to Monday morning. Areas north are under a winter storm watch.

The weather service says light freezing rain is forecast to develop overnight Saturday into Sunday, with the majority of icing expected Sunday through Monday. Ice accumulations of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch appear likely, making driving dangerous and threatening to bring down tree limbs and power lines.

Authorities have urged residents to gather enough food, water and fuel and to stay indoors during the storm.