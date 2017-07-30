Nebraska Inmate Pleads Guilty In Death Penalty Murder Case

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate charged in the strangulation death of his cellmate and now facing the death penalty has fired his attorneys and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Patrick Schroeder entered the plea Friday, telling a judge that he wants to represent himself and drop his legal challenges to the death penalty.

Schroeder is charged in the April death of 22-year-old Terry Berry Jr. Prosecutors said Friday that Schroeder and Berry had been sharing a cell for less than a week when Berry was killed. Schroeder confirmed at the hearing that he had grown intolerant of Berry’s constant talking and strangled him with a towel.

Schroeder is already serving life for the 2006 killing of 75-year-old Pawnee City farmer Kenneth Albers.