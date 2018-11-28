Nebraska inmate gets 80 to 140 years for prison escape

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate has been sentenced to an additional 80 to 140 years in prison for charges related to his escape in 2016.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced 54-year-old Timothy Clausen to the lengthy term Monday after his convictions for escape, theft and fleeing to avoid arrest.



Clausen already was serving a more than 50-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Clausen and inmate Armon Dixon escaped from the Lincoln Correctional Center by hiding in a laundry cart as it was loaded onto a truck and then punching a hole in the truck’s roof. They later stole a vehicle and were chased by Nebraska State Patrol troopers.

Officers stopped chasing the vehicle but it crashed into a parked SUV.

Dixon was sentenced earlier.