Nebraska hunters to be surveyed on game populations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hunters in Nebraska will be asked this year to offer their observations on game populations and opinions on participation and other points.



The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will conduct several hunter surveys in the coming weeks. The first survey is the annual Hunter Success Survey, which is sent to small game hunt permit buyers, who will be asked questions related to their 2018 upland and small game, and waterfowl hunting activity and experiences.

The second is the fall 2018 turkey hunter survey, which asks hunters about their turkey harvest, hunting experiences and efforts. The information will be used to estimate statewide harvest.

Also, waterfowl hunters may receive a postcard inviting them to participate in a survey regarding their preferences and satisfaction from their 2018/19 waterfowl hunting season.